In its first two games in the Avista NAIA World Series, top-seeded Southeastern (Fla.) needed ninth-inning heroics to scrap out a pair of wins.
On Tuesday against third-seeded Lewis-Clark State, the Fire never trailed in a battle of unbeatens at Harris Field.
Southeastern avenged a loss from last year’s Series in which the Warriors eliminated the then-No. 1 seed from contention. This time around, the Fire won 9-5 to become the lone undefeated remaining in the double-elimination tournament.
“I was disappointed ’cause we didn’t play our best,” LCSC coach Jake Taylor said. “We had multiple opportunities, we left (13) runners on, seven of them in scoring position, we had the bases loaded three different times.
“We had chances to take the lead; it just wasn’t our night.”
Fire (57-3) starter Bryce Moyle, a former Washington State pitcher, fanned five batters in six innings as the Warriors left the bases loaded in three separate innings.
“Guys going out there and flat out just saying, ‘Let’s go and let’s find a way to get out of the jams,’” Southeastern coach Adrian Dinkel said. “There was a lot of guys left on base. You need those types of performances, you need that type of luck in a World Series.”
Southeastern batters hammered three home runs and scored at least one run in six of the first seven innings in their most dominant showing in the tournament to date.
The Fire led 3-0 in the third inning before LCSC (56-6) made it a tie ballgame in the fourth.
Warriors shortstop Riley Way brought the crowd of more than 3,100 to its feet with a solo blast in the third. Then in the fourth, LCSC scored two runs without the benefit of a hit.
Zach Threlfall was hit by a pitch and Nick Seamons walked, then an AJ Davis sacrifice bunt and Pu’ukani De Sa fielder’s choice brought home courtesy runner Coy Stout. Seamons later scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-3.
But Southeastern bounced back with big home runs to center field in each of the next two innings.
The Fire’s Stephen Cullen crushed a two-run bomb well over the center-field wall in the fifth, and Isaac Nunez followed with a three-run homer in the next inning. Just like that, Southeastern led 8-3 and never was in danger the rest of the way.
Nunez went 2-of-3 with three RBI and two runs, and Brian Fuentes went 3-of-3 with three runs scored to pace the Fire.
“Offensively, we did a really good job tonight,” Dinkel said. “They found a way to continue to compete and grind (during) at-bats.”
Way almost hit for the cycle for the Warriors, going 4-of-5 with a triple, a homer and two singles. Sam Linscott added three hits and a run.
The win went to Moyle (4-0) and the loss to LCSC’s Eric Chavarria (8-2), who allowed seven hits, two walks and three runs, all earned, in the first 2 2/3 innings.
LCSC will take on fourth-seeded LSU Shreveport at 3 p.m. today at the same site in an elimination game. The Fire will face second-seeded Tennessee Wesleyan at 6:30 p.m.
“We’ll be ready to go tomorrow,” Taylor said. “Everyone’s at that point now where it’s the time of year where you need to show up and play your best.”
SOUTHEASTERN LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Broyles cf-lf 5 0 0 1 Way ss 5 1 4 1
Guadalupe rf 5 0 2 1 Nagle rf 4 0 0 0
Fuentes lf 3 3 3 1 Linscott cf 5 1 3 0
Mella cf 0 1 0 0 White 1b 4 0 2 0
Lora dh 5 0 1 0 Mazzone dh 3 0 0 0
Faith 3b 4 1 1 1 Threlfall c 3 0 0 1
Nunez ss 3 2 2 3 Stout pr 0 1 0 0
Cullen 1b 3 1 1 2 Seamons lf 4 2 1 1
Marcano 2b 5 1 1 0 Davis 2b 3 0 1 0
Morales c 3 0 1 0 Updegrave ph 1 0 0 0
Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0 Sa 3b 4 0 0 1
James ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 37 9 12 9 Totals 37 5 11 4
Southeastern 111 023 100—9 12 1
Lewis-Clark St. 001 200 101—5 11 1
Southeastern ip h r er bb so
Moyle (W, 4-0) 6 8 4 4 4 5
Stull 0 0 0 0 1 0
Voacolo (S, 3) 3 3 1 1 0 4
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Chavarria (L, 8-2) 2.2 7 3 3 2 2
Borschowa 3 5 5 5 3 2
Spagnuolo 1.1 0 1 0 2 1
Gregory 2 0 0 0 0 3
Attendance — 3,130.
Southeastern 9
Lewis-Clark St. 5
STARS OF THE GAME
Southeastern shortstop Isaac Nunez accounted for five of his team’s runs. He hammered a three-run home run and scored twice.
The game’s other shortstop, Lewis-Clark State’s Riley Way, was a double short of hitting for the cycle. He went 4-of-5 with a home run, a triple and two singles with a run scored and an RBI.
QUOTE OF NOTE
“I don’t think that kid needed motivation being close to home. He’s always got motivation. He’s a very, very competitive guy. I think he knows what he’s out there to do. We’re excited that he’s here.”
— Southeastern coach Adrian Dinkel on former Washington State pitcher Bryce Moyle.