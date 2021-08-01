A large fire outside Blue Ribbon Linen in Lewiston early Sunday morning posed a potential threat to structures before firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 30 minutes without anyone getting hurt.
Emergency crews were summoned to 2322 16th Ave. in Lewiston at 12:10 a.m. Sunday and found a camper on fire and a large blaze outside Blue Ribbon Linen, according to a news release from the city of Lewiston fire department.
“The outside fire contained large bins of laundry due to be serviced at the facility,” according to the news release. “The fire did not extend into any of the structures, but did damage the exterior of the buildings and multiple vehicles in the area.”
The fire caused an estimated $20,000 in damage and Lewiston fire officials believe it was caused by spontaneous combustion of the laundry, according to the news release.
A total of 11 firefighting personnel, including one chief officer, responded to the fire, along with three structural engines and one service vehicle.