A small wildland fire consumed 10-15 acres on the brushy hillside above Clearwater Valley High School in Kooskia this morning, but Idaho Department of Lands managed to bring the blaze under control with an aggressive attack using personnel on the ground and helicopters in the air.
The Battle Ridge Road Fire broke out around 11 a.m., according to the Department of Lands Kamiah office. The cause is under investigation. No structures were threatened. The office continues to patrol several other wildfires daily, and reported no significant increase in their activity.
The Lick Creek Fire 20 miles southwest of Asotin grew to 80,392 acres by this morning as firefighters reached 90 percent containment. The 278 personnel currently fighting the fire will continue patrolling the fire perimeter, and smoke will continue to be visible as unburned pockets of vegetation are consumed.
The Cougar Rock Complex of fires burning about 30 miles from Orofino also showed slow growth, increasing by about 300 acres. Containment increased slightly, from 25 percent to 27 percent. That pattern continued at the Elbow Creek Fire burning southwest of Troy, Ore., which grew slightly to 22,681 acres this morning, with containment also up slightly to 28 percent, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry Incident Management Team.
An interagency management team issued its final update for the Steptoe Canyon fire that has burned 2,605 acres above the Snake River west of Clarkston, and 100 percent containment was expected by the end of the day.