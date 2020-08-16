A fire on the Snake River breaks in Whitman County was nearly out this evening but was breathed back to life after dark by gusty winds and put on a show for Lewiston and Clarkston residents as it pushed east in a string of flames from the river to the ridge tops.
Because of the darkness, steep slopes and dangerous conditions, firefighters could do little to attack the flames and instead sought to protect life, property and critical infrastructure.
"Right now there is not much we can do with active fire. We are looking for structure protection and power poles and that kind of stuff and then obviously the crops at the top of the canyon," said John Dahmen, chief of Whitman County Fire District 14. "We have some farmers that are probably going to disc some lines and hopefully the wind will die down and we will see what the morning brings."
The fire originally started about 4 p.m. in a motorhome traveling west on Wawawai Road, said Noel Hardin, chief of Asotin County Fire District No. 1.
