FBI seized 'top secret' documents from Trump home

Former President Donald Trump gestures as he departs Trump Tower on Wednesday in New York, on his way to the New York attorney general's office for a deposition in a civil investigation.

 Julia Nikhinson/Associated Press

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The FBI recovered documents that were labeled “top secret” from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to court papers released Friday after a federal judge unsealed the warrant that authorized the unprecedented search this week.

A property receipt unsealed by the court shows FBI agents took 11 sets of classified records from the estate during a search on Monday.

