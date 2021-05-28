Shawn Ross and Justin Lara each had a pair of hits as the Faulkner Eagles chased Lewis-Clark State starting pitcher Eric Chavarria in the second inning in a 4-0 victory to conclude the first day of the Avista NAIA World Series.
Ross had a double and a home run, while Lara also drove in a run for the Eagles (39-10), who now will have two days off and play at around 7 p.m. Monday against either Central Methodist or IU Southeast.
The Warriors (41-5) now will fight to survive as they drop into the loser's bracket and play Concordia (42-11) at around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Junior shortstop Riley Way led LCSC with three hits, and senior outfielder Dalton Harum had two hits.
Chavarria allowed four hits, one walk and three runs, all earned, in 1⅔ innings. He struck out three to drop to 8-2 on the season.