Faulkner broke open an 8-all tie with five runs in the seventh, and that propelled the Eagles to a 14-10 elimination win over IU Southeast on Tuesday afternoon at Harris Field.
Sam Anthony clubbed a three-run homer to start the scoring in Faulkner's seventh. The other two runs during the surge came in via a IU Southeast error and a Justice Lucas single.
Faulkner (40-11) led 8-4 early on, but the Grenadiers (50-16) pieced their way into an 8-8 tie by the sixth, with Jacob Scott's single driving in the winning run. That, however, set the stage for the Eagles' spree in the seventh.
Anthony went 3-for-5 and drove in five runs while John Michael Mathews and Lucas both went 2-for-5 with three RBI.