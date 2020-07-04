RIGGINS — U.S. Highway 95 remains blocked by an active landslide south of Riggins with no timetable available for reopening, according to an update from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office.
The slide, with some rocks measuring more than 25-feet across, occurred Friday morning. According to a post on the sheriff's Facebook page Friday evening, the slide was still active with basketball-sized rocks continuing to fall at that time.
The instability was preventing the Idaho Transportation Department from starting work to reopen the highway.
