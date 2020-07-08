The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association on Wednesday tried to clear up some questions with its announcement Tuesday of delaying the start of fall sports practices two weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the organization admitted there still would be questions moving forward and also asked all member schools to refrain from making schedule adjustments until toward the end of this month.
The decision Tuesday comes as cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in the United States. A total of 40 of 50 states during the past two-week period have seen an increase of positive cases, causing fears that schools throughout the country might not start on time in the fall.
The WIAA tentatively was set to allow practices to begin for football Aug. 19, with other sports commencing Aug. 24. Now, the group has said football practices can start Sept. 5 and other sports can begin Sept. 7.
The first day for interscholastic varsity games in the state of Washington will be Sept. 18, it was announced Wednesday.
"The action was taken in an attempt to relieve pressure on member schools as they prepare for the opening of schools to in-person and/or online learning," the WIAA said in a statement.
The WIAA executive board plans to meet July 21 to review all options that are on the table at that stage, and make an announcement on any further delays, postponements, or a possible outright cancellation of the fall sports season July 22.
The organization said a planning committee made up of executive board members, WIAA staff and representatives from the member schools will review options and make recommendations.
"The Executive Board recoginizes this recent action creates many questions, and it will work to provide answers on July 22," the WIAA said in its statement. "In the interim, we suggess schools avoid any rescheduling of games ... until a decision is made on how the delayed start impacts the fall season."
The delay in fall practices technically means the annual Battle of the Bridges football game between Lewiston and Clarkston, which orginally was set for Sept. 11, is on hold as of now.
Clarkston's game against Moscow, which was set for Sept. 4, has been canceled and the Bears will play St. Maries at home that day instead. It will be the first time since 2007 the game between the Bantams and the Bears will not take place..
As of press time, the Bantams' season opener would be its first Greater Spokane League game, against North Central on Sept. 18 at Adams Field.
Pullman's Sept. 18 game against Moscow technically would be the opener for the Greyhounds at this stage.
