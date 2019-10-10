Fall festivals slated

The Palouse region is celebrating fall in two festivals Saturday, one in Moscow and the other in Pullman.
The Fall Harvest Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday behind the Washington State University Bear Research, Education and Conservation Center on the corner of Terre View and Animal Science roads in Pullman.
The Eggert Family Organic Farm holds the annual event featuring family-friendly activities such as U-pick pumpkins, games and face painting. There will also be pumpkin pie, fresh apple cider and produce for sale.
“We have had a hard time this year keeping the pumpkins safe from the frost. There is no guarantee that we will be able to protect all the pumpkins but will work hard to save as many as we can for the event on Saturday,” said Brad Jaeckel, farm manager. “This is a great family friendly event, and we love putting it on. There will be lots of lawn games for the kids to play and tractors and straw bales to climb on (but we do ask) that visitors please leave their pets at home.”
The event is organized by students in WSU’s Organic Agriculture program.Pumpkins available for purchase include jack-o’-lanterns, pie pumpkins, and colored pumpkins such as red Cinderellas and white pumpkins. Prices range from .75 cents per pound for pumpkins 10 pounds and over, to $1 for smaller pumpkins. Most produce will also be sold by the pound. Cash, checks, debit and credit will be accepted.
The Phillips Farm Fall Festival is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Farm County Park, 5 miles north of Moscow along U.S. Highway 95.
This annual event includes family activities such as apple cider pressing, a native pollinator workshop and nature programs for kids. It also features live music, a food truck, horse-drawn carriage rides, WSU Birds of Prey and Schitsu’umsh (Coeur d’Alene) culture.
The event is organized by the Latah County Parks and Recreation, the nonprofit group Friends of Phillips Farm and the Moscow High School Environmental Club. Admission is free, but donations are welcome. The festival is supported by grants from the Moscow Giving Circle and the Latah Community Foundation.
— Annabelle Ady, for Inland 360