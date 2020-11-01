Students and staff at the Lewiston School District will be required to wear facial coverings at all times inside of the district’s buildings starting Monday.
The mandate announced on Sunday through an email to staff and parents aims to keep the district in the “green” phase of operation, which provides face-to-face instruction to students everyday.
“It is the intent of such a requirement to slow the rapid spread of the virus should there be an increase in exposure to students and staff within a classroom, building or school,” stated the email.
The decision was made by Superintendent Bob Donaldson after the school board adopted a resolution last week that reaffirms his authority to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic in a quick manner without first holding a school board meeting.
“Looking back, it looked like we had an uptick over a two week period and I’m trying to be proactive,” said Donaldson on Sunday. “That’s the bottom line.”
On Friday, the district reported it had 60 total cases of COVID-19 since the start of the school year, with 43 of those cases marked as active. Lewiston High School has seen the most cases out of the district’s 11 schools, with 17 cases reported as of Friday. Thirteen of those cases were listed as active at that time.
Donaldson didn’t know the exact number of additional cases reported over the weekend, but he said it wasn’t a large number. An update will likely be sent out Monday listing the new cases.
