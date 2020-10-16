LAPWAI — An "external cyber-attack" was the cause of the computer problems that have caused the Nez Perce Tribe's two casino to be closed for more than a week.
In a news release sent out Friday afternoon, the tribe said that a "team of experts" studied the computer issues, and it was determined that an outside attack was to blame.
“Fortunately we were able to mitigate the severity of the impact of this malicious attack and while this is an unfortunate occurrence, we know it is a modern day reality for every business,” stated Nez Perce Tribal Enterprise Executive Officer Kermit Mankiller in the news release.
The tribe anticipates that the Clearwater River Casino near Lewiston and the It'se Ye-Ye Casino at Kamiah may reopen Monday, though that is subject to change.
The cyber-attack encrypted any data that was on the network, making all information inaccessible, according to the news release. Over the course of the past week, each device was scanned and reset.
The news release didn't say who was responsible for the attack.
