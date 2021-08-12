LENORE — The Bedrock Fire near Lenore kicked back up and changed directions, and evacuations of River Road are beginning again, from the intersection of Bedrock Road to Lenore Grade on River Road, according to Nez Perce County spokesman Nick Woods.
breaking
Evacuations resume for Bedrock Fire near Lenore
- Tribune
-
-
- Comments
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region