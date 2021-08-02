UPDATED 2:24 P.M.: Members of the House Ethics Committee want more time to consider all the evidence and testimony presented during today's hearing.
Consequently, they adjourned until 10 a.m. Mountain/9 a.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, at which time they will decide what recommendations to make regarding the two ethics complaints filed against Giddings.
Prior to a lunch break, the committee took testimony from five of the 24 House members who signed the complaints. After lunch it spent two hours questioning – or trying to question – Rep. Giddings.
Giddings chose not to call any witnesses or present any evidence in her defense. She left after the committee completed its questioning.
UPDATED 10:15 A.M.: Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise, was the first witness called in today's hearing.
Her testimony contradicted Giddings' claims that the complaints were orchestrated by House Speaker Scott Bedke.
Green described herself as the primary author or “chief complainant” on the second ethics complaint against Giddings. She said she was the only person who knew the names of all the legislators who were interested in signing the complaint.
“They didn't know who else wanted to sign,” she said. “If they signed the complaint, it was on their own accord, not because they knew who else was on the list. We did it because it was the right thing to do.”
Green said it wasn't until the very end, after a broad, bipartisan group of lawmakers had signed onto the complaint, that she approached Bedke, informed him about the complaint and asked if he wanted to sign.
When questioned by the committee, Green said she wasn't aware of any other member of the Legislature who posted the House intern's name or photo.
The committee is now taking testimony from Rep. Greg Chaney. Although Giddings isn't in the room, the committee is giving her five minutes after each witness is done to come and cross examine them, if she so chooses.
UPDATED: 8:33 A.M.: Rep. Giddings is representing herself in today's proceedings.
In her opening statement, she denied any wrongdoing, saying both complaints are “entirely unfounded, partisan attacks.”
She noted that she did not release the House intern's name publicly. The woman's name had been made public by von Ehlinger's attorney before the Redoubt News published its story and before Giddings posted a link to the article.
After reading her statement, Rep. Giddings walked out of the hearing room, saying she had no faith in the House Ethic Committee's ability to render an independent decision.
“I will not subject myself to be lambasted by a series of hostile, politically motivated questions,” she said.
Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, is now presenting the first complaint. He noted that neither Speaker Bedke or any other legislator knew he was drafting an ethics complaint until he decided to file it. He also said the decision to disseminate the name of an alleged sexual assault victim would be inappropriate for any private citizen, much less a member of the Legislature.
8:12 A.M.: BOISE – It's a packed house this morning as the House Ethics Committee hears evidence regarding two complaints charging Rep. Priscilla Giddings with “conduct unbecoming” a member of the Idaho House.
Both complaints allege that the White Bird Republican fell short of the standards expected of a representative when she posted information on her Facebook page identifying a 19-year-old House intern who accused former Lewiston Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger of rape.
A total of 24 House members signed the two complaints, including 16 Republicans. Nevertheless, Giddings says they're being orchestrated by House Speaker Scott Bedke, her rival in next year's lieutenant governor's race.
Giddings entered the room a few minutes before the start of the meeting. She received a loud and extended standing ovation from most people in the room, with calls of “Go, Priscilla!” and “God bless you.”
The hearing began at 8 a.m. Pacific Time. With a half-hour to go, the committee room is nearly full. About 50 people are in the audience, including some with placards asking people to “stand with Priscilla Giddings.”
During the hearing, Giddings and committee members will all have the opportunity to present evidence and witnesses and ask questions. The committee will then decide whether to dismiss the complaints or recommend that she be reprimanded, censured or expelled.
The hearing will be streamed live online, at www.idahoptv.org/shows/idahoinsession. Updates during the day will be provided at lmtribune.com.