BOISE – The House Ethics Committee this morning recommended that Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, be censured for conduct unbecoming a member of the Idaho House.
The committee also recommended that she be removed from the House Commerce and Human Resources Committee.
The unanimous vote followed a five-hour hearing Monday and 45-minute discussion this morning.
The committee received two formal ethics complaints regarding Giddings. Both said she engaged in behavior “detrimental to the dignity and integrity of the House” by posting a link on her Facebook page to a Redoubt News story that contained the name and photo of a 19-year-old House intern who accused then-Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger of rape.
The committee recommended that one of the complaints, signed by Rep. Greg Chaney, be dismissed because its allegations were fully contained within the broader second complaint.
The full House still needs to vote on whether to accept or reject the committee's recommendation. It's unclear when the House will come back into session and take up the matter.
