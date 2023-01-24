End of order to boil water in site for city of Lewiston water customers

A man takes a photo of the water reservoir that burst off of 16th Avenue and 29th Street on Wednesday in Lewiston.

 August Frank/Tribune

A boil order imposed on most of the city of Lewiston’s water customers is anticipated to be lifted in days.

That preliminary prediction comes from the city of Lewiston’s public works director, Dustin Johnson.

Tags

Recommended for you