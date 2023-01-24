A boil order imposed on most of the city of Lewiston’s water customers is anticipated to be lifted in days.
That preliminary prediction comes from the city of Lewiston’s public works director, Dustin Johnson.
Cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%..
Cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%.
Updated: January 24, 2023 @ 8:30 pm
A boil order imposed on most of the city of Lewiston’s water customers is anticipated to be lifted in days.
That preliminary prediction comes from the city of Lewiston’s public works director, Dustin Johnson.
“We’re moving in the right direction,” he said. “It’s fortunate. … We have the light at the end of the tunnel.”
About a week after 3.3 million gallons of water gushed without warning from a city reservoir, about 3,800 of the almost 6,000 residences and businesses that use city water are still under an order to boil all drinking water, he said.
Johnson’s staff members have modeled a way to drain the reservoir that failed Wednesday morning and divert water away from it while maintaining enough pressure in the system to fight fires. They’ve also obtained and installed parts for the temporary fix.
In upcoming days, the new way of routing the city’s water will be implemented gradually while the reservoir is emptied in processes that can be stopped if problems surface.
City residents may see an increase of water in the town’s stormwater drainage system and discoloration of water that comes from their faucets that poses no hazard while the work is underway.
Exactly how long it will take for the interim solution to be in place will depend on a number of factors, such as if the changes create issues not identified in the modeling, Johnson said.
Once that’s completed, the city will have its water tested to be sure it’s not contaminated. If those tests are negative, the boil water order will be lifted, he said.
The city’s water has been tested every day since the breach and all of the results have indicated the failure didn’t introduce any bacteria into the system, Johnson said.
For more on this story, see Wednesday's Tribune.
Sign up today to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today and you'll never see this pop-up again!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.