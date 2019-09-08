End of a high-speed pursuit

A Washington State Patrol trooper initially inspects the scene of a multiple-car crash involving an Asotin County Sheriff's Office vehicle Saturday night along the westbound on-ramp from 13th Street to Fleshman Way in Clarkston. According to authorities at the scene, the vehicles collided when the sheriff's deputy executed a PIT maneuver after a seven-minute high-speed pursuit through the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. There were two deputies driving separate vehicles involved in the incident and both were brought to the hospital for precautionary measures. The man attempting to evade the police was arrested on multiple charges.
