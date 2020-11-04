IDAHO 5th LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT
Senate:
David Nelson, 11,540, Dan Foreman, 8,773
House A:
Dulce Kersting-Lark, 10,226, Brandon Mitchell, 10,036
House B:
Caroline Troy, 10,449, Renee Love, 9,418, James Hartley, 525
NEZ PERCE COUNTY
County Commission, District 1:
Don Beck, 13,565, Jim Kleeburg, 6,371
County Commission, District 2:
Doug Havens, 10,771, Jeff Nesset, 9,401
Sheriff:
Bryce Scrimsher, 13,118, Joe Rodriguez, 7,413
CLEARWATER COUNTY
County Commission, District 1:
Mike Ryan, 2,371, Chris St. Germaine, 1,942
IDAHO COUNTY
County Commission, District 2:
Ted Lindsley, 7.500, Joe Cladouhos, 1,628
Sheriff:
Doug Ulmer, 8,024, Casey Zechmann, 1,335
LATAH COUNTY
County Commission, District 2:
Tom Lamar, 12,645, Gabriel Rench, 7,524
ASOTIN COUNTY
County Commission, District 1:
Brian Shinn, 5,894, Brad Gary, 2,653
County Commission, District 2:
Chris Seubert, 6,102, Mike Henze, 2,787
Rural EMS levy:
Yes, 226, No, 129
Clarkston EMS levy:
Yes, 1,469, No, 550
ASOTIN SCHOOL DISTRICT
Replacement educational programs and operation levy
Yes, 1,051, No, 705
Replacement capital levy for instructional technology, safety and facility improvements
Yes, 1,128, No, 627
GARFIELD COUNTY
County Commission, District 1:
Jim Nelson, 843, Vonni “Vonda” Mulrony, 459
County Commission, District 2:
Larry Ledgerwood, 835, Wynne McCabe, 463
WHITMAN COUNTY
County Commission, District 2
Tom Handy, 6,746, Dean Kinzer, 6,683
WASHINGTON 9th LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT
Senate
Mark Schoesler, 34,984, Jenn Goulet, 17,623
House Position 1
Mary Dye, 38,852, Brett Borden, 12,061