Eight deaths caused by COVID-19 were reported today by the Public Health – Idaho North Central District.
That appears to be the most virus deaths reported in a single day in the five-county region throughout the pandemic.
The deaths include one man in his 30s and another in his 40s. Here are the full details:
Three in Nez Perce County, one man in his 40s, one man in his 80s and a woman in her 60s; two in Idaho County, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s; two in Clearwater County, a man in his 30s and a man in his 90s; and one in Latah County, a man in his 60s.
"We have to come together and be unified in our resolve to protect ourselves, our children, our communities and our future with the tools we have available," said Tara Macke, spokeswoman for health district.
The district recommends these steps to avoid COVID-19:
* Get vaccinated, which "is still your best tool to avoid becoming critically ill from COVID-19.”
* Stay home when ill.
* Avoid others who are ill.
* Wash your hands often.
* Avoid gatherings where social distancing can't be maintained.
* Wear a face covering in high-risk situations where there are large groups and social distancing can't be maintained, especially indoors.
For more on this story, see Wednesday's Tribune.