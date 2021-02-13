FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Three years after the Parkland school shooting, gun control activists are optimistic that thoughts and prayers finally will be traded for concrete action.
Virginia Tech. Sandy Hook. Pulse. Las Vegas. Parkland. Those words have become shorthand for the darkest days in America’s gun violence epidemic. But after the initial outrage faded, Congress moved on without passing reforms desired by gun control activists. Calls for universal background checks and a ban on military-style weapons went unheeded. Today, the pandemic is the dominant issue facing politicians and motivating voters. Meanwhile, gun violence spiked in 2020, and firearm sales are hitting record numbers.
Advocates are hoping recently elected President Joe Biden and the Democratic Congress will act. Gail Schwartz, chairwoman of Ban Assault Weapons Now, said weapons designed for war need to be banned for civilian use as they are in other countries.
Gun control advocates have newfound sources of hope. Biden’s gun violence plan includes banning AR-15-style guns and high-capacity magazines. The National Rifle Association is bankrupt.
Jen Psaki, Biden’s press secretary, has not revealed what specific policy proposals could be submitted to Congress for action. White House officials are meeting with groups to develop a plan, she said. “It is something the president has a personal commitment to,” she told reporters in Washington, D.C.
Susan Rice, the White House’s domestic policy adviser, met Wednesday with gun control groups, including Moms Demand Action and Everytown for Gun Safety.
As a candidate, Biden’s plan included called for requiring background checks for all gun sales, encouraging state gun-licensing programs, ending online gun and ammunition sales, and holding gun manufacturers civilly liable for their products.
The political path for reforms isn’t wide-open, though. The Democratic Congress has a long list of pandemic-related items to tackle, and a gun debate is a highly charged topic that some moderate Democrats may not want to touch. It would expend political capital that Biden may want to devote to other matters. Senate rules mean 60 votes will be needed to send gun legislation to Biden’s desk. Democrats control 50 seats in the Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris providing the tiebreaking vote.
A new brand of Second Amendment-supporting lawmakers who have racked up massive social media followings have vowed to fight any push to limit access to guns.