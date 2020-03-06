WASHINGTON — Elizabeth Warren dropped out of the presidential race Thursday after failing to unite the Democratic Party’s left and right flanks behind her progressive policy agenda, the latest shakeup in a fast-moving battle for the 2020 nomination.
Warren said she was not ready to endorse either of the two remaining major candidates, former Vice President Joe Biden or Sen. Bernie Sanders, of Vermont.
“Let’s take a deep breath and take a little time with that,” she said outside her home in Cambridge, Mass. “We don’t have to decide at this minute.”
She is the fifth Democrat to bow out in the past week, and her departure leaves the field, which started with six women running for president, with two white male front-runners.
Asked if she believed gender was a factor in her repeated losses, Warren called it a “trap question for every woman” in politics.
“If you say, ‘Yeah, there was sexism in this race,’ everyone says, ‘Whiner!’ ” she said. “And if you say, ‘No, there was no sexism,’ about a bazillion women think, ‘What planet do you live on?’ ”
Reflecting on why she thought her campaign did not end up garnering more support — she failed to win any of the first 18 states to hold primaries or caucuses, including her home state — Warren said she found no political opening between the established candidates of the party’s left and center.
“I was told at the beginning of this whole undertaking that there are two lanes — a progressive lane that Bernie Sanders is the incumbent for and a moderate lane that Joe Biden is the incumbent for, and there’s no room for anyone else in this,” Warren said. “I thought that wasn’t right but evidently I was wrong.”
Warren spoke to Biden and Sanders in separate phone calls Wednesday.
She will face heavy pressure from Sanders’ backers to support him against Biden, who saw his campaign surge into the lead Tuesday after rapid consolidation of support from moderates and African Americans, the Democratic establishment and others who worry that Sanders is too far left to beat President Donald Trump.
Warren has a longstanding friendship and ideological kinship with Sanders. But she is also a pragmatic politician who wants Trump defeated and whose top priority is advancing her ambitious agenda.
Biden was the beneficiary of one of Warren’s most important accomplishments this year. Her evisceration of billionaire Michael R. Bloomberg in recent debates effectively sidelined one of Biden’s biggest threats, and the former New York mayor quit the race Wednesday.
It is not clear that all of Warren’s backers would go to Sanders if she does endorse him. She has also attracted older, suburban supporters who may be more comfortable with Biden’s calls for more traditional Democratic reforms.
The senior senator from Massachusetts briefly led the 2020 field last year, but she suffered crushing defeats in the first states to vote and could not recover. She ultimately suffered an embarrassing third place finish in her home state on Super Tuesday.
A powerful voice in progressive politics even before she was elected to the Senate in 2012, Warren had courted mainstream Democrats with an impassioned plea for “big structural change.” She offered detailed policy plans backed by a fervent promise to fight for them without apology.
But the soaring cost of her plans, especially her proposal to provide free universal health care and eliminate private medical insurance, led to growing concerns that Trump and his allies would portray the former Harvard bankruptcy law professor as radical.
Many of the party’s progressives, in turn, viewed her proposals for phased healthcare plans and her efforts to reconcile the math as signals that she would retreat if elected.
Sanders, who avoided explaining how he would pay for universal health care, benefited from Warren’s stumbles, overtaking her as the leading progressive candidate in the race.
Those hurdles were compounded by concerns, which her supporters viewed as sexist, that Warren would repel white working-class voters who helped tip the 2016 election for Trump against another woman, Hillary Clinton.
Over the last year, Warren poured much of her energy and resources into building a network of supporters in Iowa, the first state in the nominating contest. But when she finished third in the Iowa caucuses, her coalition split, undermining her argument that she could unify the fractured party to beat Trump next fall.
She lost badly in her neighboring state, New Hampshire, and the contests that followed. The final blow came on March 3, Super Tuesday, when she failed to win any of the 14 states, including Massachusetts.
Even as Warren exits the campaign, her mark on the party has been indelible.
She and Sanders pushed rivals to embrace more liberal health care proposals, anti-corruption measures, reparations for African Americans and more generous policies aimed at reducing the burden of college debt.
Her proposal for a 2 percent tax on the ultra-wealthy, to help fund many of her social programs, was popular on the campaign trail, prompting supporters to chant “Two cents” at her rallies.
Warren, 70, came to politics late in life. But she attracted widespread notice when she designed a consumer financial protection agency for President Obama after the 2007-09 financial crisis and Great Recession.
As a candidate, she put complex financial issues into plain language that some critics viewed as overly simplistic. But she channeled the left’s growing populist yearnings with an uncompromising attack on Wall Street tycoons and other elites who she believed had an undue influence on the Democratic Party and the country as a whole.
She sat out the 2016 election, resisting efforts to draft her to run for president, believing she could not defeat Clinton in the primaries and that her cause would be best served by pushing Clinton to the left once in office.
Warren was one of the first Democrats to enter the 2020 race and she used her early advantage to build a broad network of supporters in Iowa, where the caucuses often favor candidates who inspire passion.
Though foes painted the former professor as out of touch with Americans, she had a modest upbringing in Oklahoma that she frequently invoked on the campaign trail.
Trump taunted Warren as “Pocahontas,” mocking her assertions of Cherokee heritage before she joined politics, claims that dogged both her Senate and presidential campaigns. After taking a DNA test in 2018, she apologized for making such claims.
Warren appeared to win over voters who appreciated her ability to field hard questions, her patience in taking cellphone pictures with long lines of supporters, and making endless “pinkie swears” to help inspire young girls that they too should run for president.
“This isn’t just about me, this is about a whole lot of people,” Warren said Thursday in Cambridge. “I take those pinkie promises seriously.” She also said “one of the hardest parts” was the message her departure sent to the girls she met on the campaign trail.
“All those little girls are going to have to wait four more years,” she said.
Polls showed her leading in Iowa in October, prompting many Democrats to view her as a potential nominee. And she got a publicity boost in mid-January when the New York Times editorial page endorsed her along with Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.
Warren worked to persuade establishment figures that she could beat Trump with her bold plans. Her case was implicit: Unlike Sanders, who proudly wore his label as the only independent in the Senate, she remained a Democrat who believed in changing the party from within.
While Sanders described himself as a democratic socialist, Warren called herself “capitalist down to my bones” and said she wants to change the economy to make it function more fairly and efficiently for millions of Americans.
Had she run in 2016, Warren might have kept the progressive wing of the party to herself. Sanders emerged as a national figure instead by challenging Clinton and building a powerful fundraising network and a campaign organization that he carried to 2020.
This time, Sanders’ prominence forced Warren to embrace his signature proposal, so-called Medicare for all, a politically fraught issue that many progressives view as a litmus test — but that some moderates view with alarm.
After declining to outline a plan for months, Warren proposed one in November that would cost nearly $52 trillion over a decade, according to her own estimates.
Weeks later, she attempted to alleviate moderates’ fears by releasing a second plan that called for a phased-in approach that would preserve private insurance until her third year in office.
Instead of splitting the difference, Warren seemed to lose voters on both sides, starting a steady slide in the polls.
