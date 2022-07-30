Unprecedented profit for major oil firms as fuel prices soared

High gas prices are shown in Los Angeles as a pedestrian waits to cross the street recently.

 AP Jae C. Hong

NEW YORK — Oil companies swam in record profits over the past few months, at a time when Americans struggled to pay for gasoline, food and other basic necessities.

On Friday, Exxon Mobil booked an unprecedented $17.85 billion profit for the second quarter and Chevron made a record $11.62 billion. The sky-high profits come one day after the U.K.’s Shell shattered its own profit record.

