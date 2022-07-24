U.S. developing satellite system to track hypersonic weapons

Tournear

 AP Monica King

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. will spend $1.3 billion to develop advanced satellites that will be able to better track hypersonic missile threats, the Pentagon said last week, announcing two new contracts that will put the detection and tracking systems in orbit by 2025.

Derek Tournear, director of the Space Development Agency, said the contracts will provide 28 satellites, as the U.S. moves to greatly expand and enhance its ability to counter increasing threats from Russia and China.

Tags

Recommended for you