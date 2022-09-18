U.S. border arrests on track to break record

Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via TNSA Venezuelan migrant is led onto a bus at St. Andrews Episcopal Church on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Edgartown, Massachusetts, on the island of Martha’s Vineyard. A group of migrants was flown to the island from Texas earlier this week, leaving them stranded. They are here being transferred to a Cape Cod military base. Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via TNS

 MATIAS J. OCNER

DALLAS — Complications for the Biden administration over immigration intensified as migrants were transported by Republican governors to cities governed by Democrats and rising migration along the southern border remains on pace to exceed a record 2 million.

On Friday, Venezuelan migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard were moved yet again to a military base on nearby Cape Cod on the Massachusetts mainland, as immigration advocates criticized what they said were fraudulent claims about destinations and which federal agency migrants should report to in the future. Roman Catholic Archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo García-Siller, tweeted migrants were used as “pawns.”

Tags

Recommended for you