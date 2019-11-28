Turkey dinner, with a side of impeachment?

Cincinnati couple Bryan Wright and Farrah Jacquez pose for a photograph at their home, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Cincinnati. Already polarized over Republican Donald Trump’s presidency, Americans are deeply split on a looming historic impeachment. Many families reflect the nation’s divisions, setting up heated holiday debates in households. Wright says "impeachment will definitely come up" as a divisive topic at his extended family's holiday meal. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)