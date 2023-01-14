Trump Organization fined $1.6M

Defense attorneys William Brennan, center and Michael van der Veen, left, exit the courtroom after the sentence day of the Trump Organization tax fraud case, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

 AP Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

NEW YORK — Donald Trump’s company was fined $1.6 million Friday for a scheme in which the former president’s top executives dodged personal income taxes on lavish job perks — a symbolic, hardly crippling blow for an enterprise boasting billions of dollars in assets.

A fine was the only penalty a judge could impose on the Trump Organization after its conviction last month for 17 tax crimes, including conspiracy and falsifying business records. The amount was the maximum allowed by law. Judge Juan Manuel Merchan gave the company 14 days to pay. A person convicted of the same crimes would’ve faced years in prison.

Tags

Recommended for you