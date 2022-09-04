Thousands flee Mill fire

WEED, Calif. — Fueled by gusty winds and sweltering temperatures, the fast-moving Mill Fire provided an ominous beginning to a brutally hot Labor Day weekend in Northern California, as it tore through Siskiyou County neighborhoods, claiming dozens of homes, causing multiple injuries, and sending thousands of residents fleeing for their lives.
The disastrous inferno — suspected of starting around a local wood-manufacturing plant in Weed on Friday — jumped to 3,921 acres with just 20% containment by Saturday, puncturing a relatively quiet wildfire season with some of the year’s most frightening conflagrations.
By Saturday afternoon, the immediate threat appeared to have subsided somewhat as some evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings and nearly 4,000 firefighters walled off the fast-moving blaze from wreaking further destruction.
But weather conditions for the remainder of this weekend in Siskiyou County will not be forgiving, with projected highs today of 92 degrees with gusty winds set to climb to 20 miles per hour. And conditions across the region may only continue to worsen, with the heat wave predicted to peak Monday and Tuesday and linger through the end of the week.
“Simply put, it’s going to be elevated fire weather conditions across a good portion of Northern California, given the hot and dry conditions,” said Matt Mehle, a National Weather Service meteorologist. “The bigger contributor to fire, and fire spread, is the wind. Those wind speeds could make a difference.”
Just a few miles to the north of Weed, a second blaze, the Mountain Fire, had burned to nearly 3,400 acres since Friday in the small community of Gazelle and prompted hundreds of additional evacuations.
At least two people were injured in the Mill Fire and transported to medical centers for treatment.
Torrid, windy conditions were expected to continue into today.
“I lost my house, my dogs, everything but what I’ve got on,” said Dave Rodgers, 59, who had been about to take a shower Friday when he saw smoke through his bathroom window. “It happened all at once.”
He drove toward the fire when he saw it coming, making sure an elderly neighbor who lived up the hill was evacuating and alerting another, a woman in her 80s, to get ready to go.
He then scrambled home to pick up his adopted chihuahuas, TT and Xena, but the fire kicked up as he arrived and clouded his vision, preventing him from getting through the gate.