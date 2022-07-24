Thousands evacuated ahead of fast-spreading Yosemite blaze

Flames from the Oak Fire consume a home Saturday in Mariposa County, Calif.

 AP Noah Berger

WAWONA, Calif. — A fast-moving brush fire near Yosemite National Park exploded in size Saturday into one of California’s largest wildfires of the year, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of people and shutting off power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses.

The Oak Fire started Friday afternoon southwest of the park near the town of Midpines in Mariposa County and by Saturday had grown to nearly 19 square miles, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire. It erupted as firefighters made progress against an earlier blaze that burned to the edge of a grove of giant sequoias in the southernmost part of Yosemite park.

Tags

Recommended for you