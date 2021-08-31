KABUL, Afghanistan — Taliban fighters watched the last U.S. planes disappear into the sky over Afghanistan around midnight Monday and then fired their guns into the air, celebrating victory after a 20-year insurgency that drove the world’s most powerful military out of one of the poorest countries.
The departure of the U.S. cargo planes marked the end of a massive airlift, in which tens of thousands of people fled Afghanistan, fearful of the return of Taliban rule after the militants took over most of the country and rolled into the capital earlier this month.
“American soldiers left the Kabul airport, and our nation got its full independence,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said early today.
“The last five aircraft have left, it’s over!” said Hemad Sherzad, a Taliban fighter stationed at Kabul’s international airport. “I cannot express my happiness in words. ... Our 20 years of sacrifice worked.”
With its last troops gone, the U.S. ended its 20-year war with the Taliban back in power.
“We did not get everybody out that we wanted to get out,” said Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, in Washington, D.C.
Many Afghans remain fearful of their rule or of further instability, and there have been sporadic reports of killings and other abuses in areas under Taliban control despite the group’s pledges to restore peace and security.
Within moments of the final U.S. takeoff — one minute before midnight Monday in Kabul — Taliban fighters swiftly moved into Hamid Karzai International Airport, the scene of a massive airlift that carried more than 116,000 people out of the country since the militant group seized power two weeks earlier in a swift but nearly bloodless offensive.
Taliban fighters fired salvos into the air and shouted “Allahu akbar!’’ Strings of tracers lit the sky as the last U.S. plane flew toward the horizon.
Near what had been until recently the American-controlled part of the airport, a lone mine-resistant armored protection vehicle sat awkwardly among the weeds. Nearby, other Taliban members took joyrides in armored SUVs left behind, honking as they barreled down the tarmac.
Throughout the day Monday, the airlift continued, with military cargo planes landing and taking off. As the airport was emptied, with hours remaining before the final U.S. departure, militants from the Taliban’s bitter rival, Islamic State, fired a volley of rockets at the airport, but caused no injuries.
Various squads of Taliban converged on the runway, pausing to enter a hangar with a number of partially disassembled Chinook helicopters. One squad, the Fateh Zwak, posed for a photo in front of one of the Chinooks and called over a Taliban cameraman. They lifted M4 rifles into the air as they cheered.
The Taliban, the militant movement that ruled the country a generation ago, is now fully back in control, and many Afghans deeply fear for their future, despite assurances from the group that it will allow women to participate in public life and will not seek vengeance on those who opposed it.
The final hours of the U.S. presence were marked by tense and harrowing scenes as the effort shifted away from evacuating Afghans to readying American troops and officials’ own departure. Threats from Islamic State continued up until the end, the Pentagon said, after a suicide bombing on Thursday just outside the airport’s main gate killed 13 U.S. service members and more than 170 Afghans.
The U.S. and its allies invaded Afghanistan shortly after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attack on the United States, which al-Qaida orchestrated while sheltering under Taliban rule. The invasion drove the Taliban from power in a matter of weeks and scattered Osama bin Laden and other top al-Qaida leaders.
The U.S. and its allies launched an ambitious effort to rebuild Afghanistan after decades of war, investing billions of dollars in a Western-style government and security forces. Women, who had been largely confined to their homes under the Taliban’s hard-line rule, benefitted from access to education and came to assume prominent roles in public life.
But the Taliban never went away.
In the coming years, as the U.S. focused on another troubled war in Iraq and the Afghan government became mired in corruption, the Taliban regrouped in the countryside and in neighboring Pakistan. In recent years, they seized large parts of rural Afghanistan and carried out near-daily assaults on Afghan security forces.
Eager to end the war, the Trump administration signed a peace deal with the Taliban in February 2020 that paved the way for the withdrawal. President Joe Biden extended the deadline from May to August and continued with the pullout despite the Taliban’s rapid blitz across the country earlier this month.
Now the Taliban control all of Afghanistan except for the mountainous Panjshir province, where a few thousand local fighters and remnants of Afghanistan’s collapsed security forces have pledged to resist them. The Taliban say they are seeking a peaceful resolution there.
They face much graver challenges now that they govern one of the poorest and most war-ravaged nations on Earth.
In recent days, Afghans have lined up outside banks as an economic crisis that predates the Taliban takeover worsens. And a string of attacks by the local ISIS affiliate shows the security challenges the Taliban face.
McKenzie said the Taliban were “significantly helpful” in enabling the airlift but will have difficulty securing Kabul in the coming days, not least because of the threat they face from ISIS. He said the Taliban had freed ISIS fighters from prisons, swelling their ranks to an estimated 2,000.
“Now they are going to be able to reap what they sowed,” the American general said.