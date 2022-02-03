RICHMOND, Va. — A former student at a private college in Virginia was arraigned Wednesday on murder charges, a day after authorities say he returned to his alma mater and fatally shot two campus officers.
Police identified the gunman in Tuesday’s shooting at Bridgewater College as Alexander Wyatt Campbell, 27. A spokeswoman for the school said Campbell was a student there from 2013-17.
He made his first court appearance Wednesday.
Campbell’s mother, Cheryl Campbell, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that her son is mentally ill and needs help.
School president David W. Bushman identified the slain officers as campus police officer John Painter, 55, and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson, 48. He said the campus was mourning the loss of the well-known and well-loved officers. In a statement, Bushman said the two were known as “the dynamic duo” and that Painter was the best man at Jefferson’s wedding this year.
“Two members of the Bridgewater College family were senselessly and violently taken from us,” Bushman said. “The sadness is palpable. Words are not adequate.”