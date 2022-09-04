‘So this is part of the space business’

Artemis I spectators pack up their belongings Saturday at Jetty Park overlooking Port Canaveral, Fla., after NASA scrubbed, for the second time, its plans to launch the 322-foot-tall rocket.

 Joe Mario Pedersen

ORLANDO, Fla. — All signs were pointing to optimism for NASA’s second shot at a moonshot on Saturday, but a familiar foe forced another scrub for the Artemis I flight from Kennedy Space Center. Now the rocket may be forced to head back to the Vehicle Assembly Building with its next launch opportunity uncertain.

“We will not be launching in this launch period,” said NASA’s Jim Free, associate administrator for the Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, noting no attempt would be possible this week. “It’s definitely off the table.”

Tags

Recommended for you