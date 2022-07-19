Shootings, panic mar U.S. weekend

A man firing a rifle killed shoppers at an Indiana mall’s food court. A gunfight at a Houston home killed four people. Two people were killed and two injured in a shooting at a party in southwest Washington, and five were wounded during a shooting at a Walmart in Mount Vernon, Wash.
A stand-up act by the comedian Craig Robinson in North Carolina didn’t even begin before club-goers fled from a man with a gun.
In Las Vegas, the specter of gunfire at the MGM Grand sent the crowded casino into pandemonium over a panic that started with a shattered glass door.
As gamblers fled for the exits at the MGM and others ducked behind overturned card tables, professional poker player Daniel Negreanu was trampled in what he called a sad reflection of an anxious America gripped by gun violence.
“On the surface, other people would look at it and think it was an overreaction,” Negreanu said. “But it’s warranted ... because we live in a state of fear now.”
It was a false alarm in Las Vegas, but the weekend’s gun violence left at least a dozen dead or wounded, including a 12-year-old, two 16-year-olds and an 18-year-old.
Fear of shooters has left more people on edge and the shootings — or panic over the fear of them — were just the latest to hit America in 2022 after a school, church, grocery store and a July Fourth parade in Highland Park, Ill., all become murder scenes in recent months.
In addition, authorities released a damning report that criticized all levels of law enforcement — including inaction by hundreds of federal, state and local officers — for a chaotic and feckless response on May 24 to a gunman who killed 19 students and two teachers inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Here is a look at some of what happened this weekend:
GREENWOOD, IND.
Three people died and two were injured after a man with a rifle started shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday evening. An armed civilian shot and killed him, police said.
The shooter began firing after leaving a bathroom at the suburban Indianapolis mall shortly before it closed, Greenwood police Chief James Ison said Monday.
Killed were a married couple — Pedro Pineda, 56, and Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37 — and Victor Gomez, 30, according to coroners’ offices.
A 22-year-old who was legally carrying a firearm killed the gunman, stopping the shooter “almost as soon as he began,” Ison said. Police didn’t yet know a motive.
Ison said the man used an AR-15-style rifle during the shooting, firing 24 rounds within two minutes. Investigators found another one and magazines with more than 100 rounds of ammunition in the bathroom. They also found a handgun on the shooter.
HOUSTON
Four people died after a gunfight at an apartment complex in Houston late Saturday.
The Harris County sheriff’s office said witnesses reported seeing several people, including the victims, shooting at each other after they began arguing.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said those killed included two 16-year-olds, a 19-year-old and a 25-year-old.
The sheriff’s office didn’t identify the victims, a motive or a suspect.
CHARLOTTE, N.C.
Patrons waiting for the show to start at The Comedy Zone fled on Saturday night when a man waved a gun, told everyone to leave and then fired it in the empty venue, according to police and witnesses.
No one was injured. The man, identified by police as Omar McCombs, pulled the gun before actor and comedian Craig Robinson came out to perform.
McCombs, 36, was taken into custody and faces several charges.
LAS VEGAS
People fled and upturned poker tables in a panic over the mistaken belief that gunfire had erupted at the MGM Grand casino hotel late Saturday.
Police found no evidence of gunfire; just a shattered glass door in the valet area.
TULSA
An 18-year-old woman was killed after an altercation led to gunfire early Sunday at a downtown gathering spot called the Center of the Universe, police said.
Police said she was a passenger in a vehicle when an altercation broke out between two groups of people.
Police received a call about gunfire and kids “running everywhere” at the gathering spot, a concrete circle known for its acoustic features.
MEMPHIS, TENN.
A Tennessee judge on Monday ordered a mental evaluation for a man police said had planned a mass shooting of people leaving a rap concert in downtown Memphis.
Elijah Hyman went before a Shelby County judge on 30 charges of attempted murder and 30 more counts of possessing a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, court documents showed.
General Sessions Judge S. Ronald Lucchesi ordered Hyman held without bond. Lucchesi also ordered an evaluation to determine his mental condition at the time of the alleged crime.
A police affidavit said Hyman was arrested early Saturday when he told police he planned to shoot concertgoers leaving the FedExForum, located in the historic Beale Street entertainment district in Memphis. The Yo Gotti and Friends: Birthday Bash had taken place there Friday night.
Police said Hyman was distraught over breaking up with his girlfriend. In his apartment, officers found a window facing the arena had been broken and there were binoculars and a rifle loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition nearby, the affidavit said. The rifle had a magnifying scope and a suppressor attached to it, police said.
Hyman told police he wanted to “shoot as many people as he could. Just like on TV,” the affidavit said.
Leslie Ballin, Hyman’s lawyer, said Hyman contacted police for help.
SAN FRANCISCO
An Oakland man was arrested for allegedly reporting a false bomb threat over the weekend, prompting the evacuation of hundreds of people from the San Francisco International Airport’s international terminal, police said Monday.
Terry Addison, 53, was charged with reporting a false bomb threat and malicious report of a false bomb threat, the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement.
The bomb threat was reported Friday night, and authorities discovered a suspicious package, authorities said. Police said they removed “several suspicious packages” from the international terminal and that it was safe and clear to enter just after midnight Saturday.
UVALDE, TEXAS
Sunday saw the release of a long-awaited report that further laid bare the chaotic response to May 24’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.
The findings of an investigative committee criticized both state and federal law enforcement, and not just local authorities for the bewildering inaction by heavily armed officers outside while a gunman fired bullets inside adjoining fourth-grade classrooms, killing 19 students and two teachers.
Nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed to the school, but “egregiously poor decision making” resulted in more than an hour of chaos before the gunman was finally confronted and killed, according to the report written by an investigative committee from the Texas House of Representatives.
Hours after the report was released, Uvalde officials separately released hours of body camera footage from the city’s police officers who responded to the attack.
Video from Uvalde Staff Sgt. Eduardo Canales, the head of the city’s SWAT team, showed the officer approaching the classrooms when gunfire rang out at 11:37 a.m.
A minute later, Canales said: “Dude, we’ve got to get in there. We’ve got to get in there, he just keeps shooting.”
It was 72 minutes later, at 12:50 p.m., when officers finally breached the classrooms and killed the shooter.