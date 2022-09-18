Victims of heavy flooding from monsoon rains attend class at a relief camp in Dasht near Quetta, Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The devastating floods affected over 33 million people and displaced over half a million people who are still living in tents and make-shift homes. The water has destroyed 70% of wheat, cotton and other crops in Pakistan. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)
A child suffering from dengue fever, a mosquito-borne disease, is treated at a hospital, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Pakistani health officials are battling an outbreak of dengue fever in several parts of the country following the devastating floods, which have affected more than 33 million people and displaced more than 5 million people who are still living in tents and shelters. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
Displaced families, who fled their flood-hit homes, get relief aid distributed by soldiers of Pakistan rangers, in Dera Allahyar, in Jaffarabad, a district of southwestern Balochistan province, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The devastating floods affected over 33 million people and displaced over half a million people who are still living in tents and make-shift homes. The water has destroyed 70% of wheat, cotton and other crops in Pakistan. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain)
Displaced families, who fled their flood-hit homes, jostle to get relief aid distributed by soldiers of Pakistan rangers, in Dera Allahyar, in Jaffarabad, a district of southwestern Balochistan province, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The devastating floods affected over 33 million people and displaced over half a million people who are still living in tents and make-shift homes. The water has destroyed 70% of wheat, cotton and other crops in Pakistan. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain)
AP Arshad Butt
AP Muhammad Sajjad
AP Zahid Hussain
AP Arshad Butt
AP Zahid Hussain
ISLAMABAD — The World Health Organization raised the alarm Saturday about a “second disaster” in the wake of the deadly floods in Pakistan this summer, as doctors and medical workers on the ground race to battle outbreaks of waterborne and other diseases.
The floodwaters started receding last week in the worst-hit provinces but many of the displaced — now living in tents and makeshift camps — increasingly face the threat of gastrointestinal infections, dengue fever and malaria, which are on the rise. The dirty and stagnant waters have become breeding grounds for mosquitos.
The unprecedented monsoon rains since mid-June, which many experts link to climate change, and subsequent flooding have killed 1,545 people across Pakistan, inundated millions of acres of land and affected 33 million people. As many as 552 children have also been killed in the floods.
“I am deeply concerned about the potential for a second disaster in Pakistan: a wave of disease and death following this catastrophe, linked to climate change, that has severely impacted vital health systems leaving millions vulnerable,” WHO’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said in a statement.
“The water supply is disrupted, forcing people to drink unsafe water,” he said. “But if we act quickly to protect health and deliver essential health services, we can significantly reduce the impact of this impending crisis.”
The WHO chief also said that nearly 2,000 health facilities have been fully or partially damaged in Pakistan and urged donors to continue to respond generously so that more lives can be saved.