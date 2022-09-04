Russia’s Medvedev issues ‘doomsday’ threat to U.S.

Medvedev

 AP Ekaterina Shtukina

MOSCOW — A top Russian official accused the U.S. and its allies on Saturday of trying to provoke the country’s breakup and warned that such attempts could lead to doomsday.

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council chaired by President Vladimir Putin, warned the West that an attempt to push Russia toward collapse would amount to a “chess game with Death.”

