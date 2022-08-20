Russia probe memo was wrongly withheld under Barr, court rules

A federal appeals court ruled Friday that the Justice Department under Attorney General William Barr — shown here in 2019 — improperly withheld portions of an internal memorandum which Barr cited in publicly announcing that then-President Donald Trump hadn’t committed obstruction of justice in the Russia investigation.

 AP J. Scott Applewhite

The Justice Department under Attorney General William Barr improperly withheld portions of an internal memo Barr cited in announcing that then-President Donald Trump had not obstructed justice in the Russia investigation, a federal appeals panel said Friday.

The department had argued that the 2019 memo represented private deliberations of its lawyers before any decision was formalized, and was thus exempt from disclosure. A federal judge previously disagreed, ordering the Justice Department to provide it to a government transparency group that had sued for it.

