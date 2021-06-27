Report showed ‘major’ damage before collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. — In a 2018 report about the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, an engineer flagged a “major error” dating back to the building’s origin where lack of proper drainage on the pool deck had caused “major structural damage,” according to records released late Friday night by town officials in the wake of the tower’s disastrous collapse on Thursday.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether the “major error” could have ultimately contributed to the building’s catastrophic collapse. As of Saturday evening the official death toll stood at five, although that was certain to spike with 156 people still unaccounted for. It was feared that scores of bodies remained trapped under tons of rubble.
The report didn’t specifically indicate that the building was at risk of collapse. But a host of concerns were laid out in the October 2018 “Structural Field Survey Report,” produced for the condo association by engineer Frank Morabito of Morabito Consultants. Morabito wrote that the “main issue” at Champlain Towers was that the pool deck and outdoor planters “laid on a flat structure” preventing water from draining. The lack of waterproofing was “a systemic issue” that traced back to a flaw “in the development of the original contract documents” 40 years ago, the report said.
Those original documents were prepared by William M. Friedman & Associates Architects, Inc., and Breiterman Jurado & Associates. Representatives for the firms could not be reached for comment Saturday.
The report documented how the years of standing water on the pool deck had severely damaged the concrete structural slabs below. The problem needed to be addressed quickly, Morabito wrote.
“Failure to replace waterproofing in the near future will cause the extent of the concrete deterioration to expand exponentially,” he wrote. The proper repair would be an “extremely expensive” undertaking, he warned.
“(R)emoval of the concrete topping slab to gain access to the waterproofing membrane will take time, be disruptive and create a major disturbance to the occupants of this condominium structure,” the report said.
The parking garage under the pool deck and planter slabs also “revealed signs of distress/fatigue,” according to Morabito’s report. “Several sizable (cracks in the concrete) were noted in both the topside of the entrance drive ramp and underside of the pool/entrance drive/planter slabs, which included instances with exposed, deteriorating rebar,” according to the report.
The estimated cost of repair and restoration work at the building totaled more than $15 million, according to 2018 documents from Morabito’s firm.
Morabito noted that previous attempts by other contractors to repair cracks in the garage “were ineffective.”