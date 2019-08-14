The public has until Aug. 26 to weigh in with the U.S. Forest Service on a proposal to overhaul its compliance obligations under the National Environmental Policy Act. For most of the agency’s projects, the change would eliminate requirements that it distribute detailed plans beforehand, solicit public input or do extensive environmental studies.
Comments can be posted at www.regulations.gov/docket?D=FS-2019-0010.
They can also be emailed to nepa-procedures-revision@fs.fed.us, or mailed to NEPA Services Group, c/o Amy Barker, USDA Forest Service, 125 South State Street, Suite 1705, Salt Lake City, UT 84138.