Privacy for Facebook users still questionable

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 30, 2019 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes the keynote speech at F8, the Facebook's developer conference in San Jose, Calif. Michelle Richardson, director of privacy and data for the Center for Democracy and Technology, said it's possible that accountability measures imposed in July 2019 on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who must personally certify compliance, may give the company pause before launching new services that could threaten users' privacy or data security. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)