President is poised with his pen

FILE - Gay rights advocates march by the White House in Washington, on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2009. President Joe Biden plans to sign legislation this coming week that will protect gay unions even if the Supreme Court revisits its ruling supporting a nationwide right of same-sex couples to marry. It's the latest part of Biden's legacy on gay rights, which includes his unexpected endorsement of marriage equality on national television a decade ago when he was vice president. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

 AP Jacquelyn Martin

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A decade ago, then-Vice President Joe Biden shocked the political world and preempted his boss by suddenly declaring his support for gay marriage on national television. But not everyone was surprised.

A small group had attended a private fundraiser with Biden weeks earlier in Los Angeles, where he disclosed not only his approval but his firm conclusion about a positive future for same-sex marriage.

Tags

Recommended for you