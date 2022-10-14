WASHINGTON, D.C. — The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled new video from close aides describing his multipart plan to overturn his 2020 election loss leading up to his supporters’ fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol.

With messages from the U.S. Secret Service warning of violence and new video of congressional leaders pleading for help, the panel described a situation of raw desperation at the Capitol. Using language frequently seen in criminal indictments, the panel said Trump had acted in a “premeditated” leading up to Jan. 6, 2021, despite countless aides and officials telling him he had lost.

