The U.S. has hit 700,000 fatalities from COVID-19, a milestone marked by the spread of the delta variant as well as readily available vaccines that largely prevent serious illness and death. Health experts and President Joe Biden’s administration blame this latest surge on the tens of millions of Americans who have declined vaccination.
This viral wave — which is peaking but not yet over — has killed a slightly different profile of patient. COVID-19 remains most dangerous for older people, but nursing home deaths are running well below their previous peaks, even in hot spots like Florida, thanks in part to targeted vaccinations. Yet the delta wave has killed a higher proportion of people ages 40-65, who have lower rates of vaccine uptake.
It will have taken less than four months for the virus to claim another 100,000 lives in the U.S., which has the world’s highest death toll. Even with vaccines, and now increasing mandates, the nation will now surpass last year’s death toll of almost 352,000 people.
The picture looked more optimistic on June 15, when the U.S. passed 600,000 fatalities. The virus had ebbed after a deadly winter surge and as millions of Americans, particularly senior citizens, were vaccinated.
“Today, we’re closer than ever to declaring our independence from a deadly virus,” Biden said July 4.
But by then, the B.1.617.2 variant, first detected in India in 2020 and later named delta, already accounted for 85 percent of new cases, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Infection. It spread largely among pockets of the unvaccinated, first from Missouri to the U.S. South. Florida for a time made up a fifth of U.S. cases.
In a statement Saturday, Biden lamented what he called the “painful milestone” of 700,000 COVID-19 deaths and said that “we must not become numb to the sorrow.”
He renewed his pitch for people to get vaccinated, saying the country has “made extraordinary progress” against the coronavirus over the past eight months thanks to the vaccines.
“It can save your life and the lives of those you love,” Biden said. “It will help us beat COVID-19 and move forward, together, as one nation.”
Dr. David Dowdy, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health who has analyzed publicly reported state data, said it’s safe to say at least 70,000 of the last 100,000 deaths were in unvaccinated people. And of those vaccinated people who died with breakthrough infections, most caught the virus from an unvaccinated person, he said.
“If we had been more effective in our vaccination, then I think it’s fair to say, we could have prevented 90 percent of those deaths,” since mid-June, Dowdy said.
“It’s not just a number on a screen,” Dowdy said. “It’s tens of thousands of these tragic stories of people whose families have lost someone who means the world to them.”
Danny Baker is one of them.
The 28-year-old seed hauler from Riley, Kan., contracted COVID-19 over the summer, spent more than a month in the hospital and died Sept. 14. He left behind a wife and a 7-month-old baby girl.
In the early days of the pandemic, Danny Baker, who was a championship trap shooter in high school and loved hunting and fishing, insisted he would be first in line for a vaccine, his mother recalled.
But just as vaccinations opened up to his age group, the U.S. recommended a pause in use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to investigate reports of rare but potentially dangerous blood clots. The news frightened him, as did information swirling online that the vaccine could harm fertility, though medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility.
His wife also was breastfeeding, so they decided to wait. Health experts now say breastfeeding mothers should get the vaccine for their own protection and that it may even provide some protection for their babies through antibodies passed along in breastmilk.
“There’s just a lot of miscommunication about the vaccine,” said his wife, 27-year-old Aubrea Baker, a labor and delivery nurse, adding that her husband’s death inspired a Facebook page and at least 100 people to get vaccinated. “It’s not that we weren’t going to get it. We just hadn’t gotten it yet.”
“I remember when we broke that 100,000-death mark, people just shook their heads and said ‘Oh, my god,’ ” said Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association. “Then we said, ‘Are we going to get to 200,000?’ Then we kept looking at 100,000-death marks,” and finally surpassed the estimated 675,000 American deaths from the 1918-19 flu pandemic.
“And we’re not done yet,” Benjamin said.
Amanda Alexander, a COVID-19 ICU nurse at Georgia’s Augusta University Medical Center, said Thursday that she’d had a patient die on each of her previous three shifts.
“I’ve watched a 20-year-old die. I’ve watched 30-year-olds, 40-year-olds,” with no pre-existing conditions that would have put them at greater risk, she said. “Ninety-nine percent of our patients are unvaccinated. And it’s just so frustrating because the facts just don’t lie, and we’re seeing it every day.”