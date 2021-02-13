Lewiston, ID (83501)

Today

Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. High 23F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

A few snow showers around in the evening, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%.