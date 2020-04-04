DETROIT — A Detroit emergency physician’s 15-year-old idea — rigging one ventilator to assist two or more patients — is gaining global attention, as the novel coronavirus pandemic causes skyrocketing hospitalization rates and doctors face a critical shortage of the life-saving breathing machines.
Dr. Charlene Irvin Babcock, an emergency physician at Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit, wrote a research paper with Dr. Greg Neyman in 2006, explaining that adaptations including T- or Y-shaped splitters on air flow tubes could allow a single ventilator to serve two people, four or even more.
“It was a very small article,” Babcock said. “It was really a feasibility, proof-of-concept study. At the time we did it, I didn’t think it was going to amount to much because the circumstances under which you would do co-venting — an overwhelming number of critical patients, not enough ventilators and no other options — didn’t seem likely.”
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, however, that’s no longer the case. Babcock in mid-March posted a YouTube video explaining how to split a ventilator for multiple patients. The video had more than 925,000 views as of Wednesday.
“It’s kind of strange the medical community picked up on it from a YouTube video, not the paper,” she said.
In New York, America’s hardest-hit state by coronavirus, the New York Times reported this week that New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan has begun using Babcock and Neyman’s concept to split ventilators between two patients in need.
In Italy, which had seen upward of 13,000 coronavirus deaths, far more than any other country, emergency physician Dr. Marco Garrone tweeted photos of patients sharing ventilators last month.
“This is what we are down to — splitting ventilators, and facing serious dilemmas like choosing who will be actually ventilated when everybody should,” he tweeted March 20. “#TakeThisSeriously, bloody seriously. Never thought it was so bad.”