Officials: Not if the virus will spread, but when

In this Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 photo, a U.S. military policeman and South Korean security person check visitors at the U.S. Army base Camp Walker, in Daegu, South Korea. The number of new virus cases in South Korea jumped again Wednesday and the first U.S. military soldier tested positive, with his infection and many others connected to a southeastern city where the outbreak has clustered. (Kim Hyun-tae/Yonhap via AP)