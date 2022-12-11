Nobel Peace Prize winners blast Putin

Representatives of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize laureates pose with awards Saturday during the ceremony in Norway. From left are Natalia Pinchuk, the wife of Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Bialiatski; Yan Rachinsky, chairman of the International Memorial Board; and Oleksandra Matviychuk, head of the Ukraine’s Center for Civil Liberties.

 Markus Schreiber/Associated Press

OSLO, Norway — The winners of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize from Belarus, Russia and Ukraine shared their visions of a fairer world and denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine during Saturday’s award ceremony in the Norwegian capital.

Oleksandra Matviichuk of Ukraine’s Center for Civil Liberties dismissed calls for a political compromise that would allow Russia to retain some of the illegally annexed Ukrainian territories, saying that “fighting for peace does not mean yielding to pressure of the aggressor, it means protecting people from its cruelty.”

