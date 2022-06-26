Supreme Court conservatives flex muscle in sweeping rulings
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Supreme Court’s sweeping rulings on guns and abortion sent an unmistakable message. Conservative justices hold the power and they are not afraid to use it to make transformative changes in the law, none more so than taking away a woman’s right to abortion that had stood for nearly 50 years.
No more half measures, they declared Friday in overturning Roe v. Wade and allowing states to outlaw abortion. And the day before, in ruling for the first time that Americans the right to carry handguns in public for self-defense, they said the Constitution is clear.
“A restless and newly constituted Court,” is how Justice Sonia Sotomayor, one of three liberals on the nine-member court, described her colleagues earlier in June.
The decisions in the blockbuster cases on consecutive days were the latest and perhaps clearest manifestation of how the court has evolved over the past six years — a product of historical accident and Republican political brute force — from an institution that leaned right, but produced some notable liberal victories, to one with an aggressive, 6-3 conservative majority.
Guns and abortion: Contradictory decisions, or consistent?
They are the most fiercely polarizing issues in American life: abortion and guns. And two momentous decisions by the Supreme Court in two days have done anything but resolve them.
To some critics, the rulings represent an obvious, deeply damaging contradiction from the right’s defense of the value of life. How can the court justify restricting the ability of states to regulate guns while expanding the right of states to regulate abortion?
To supporters, the court’s conservatives are staying true to the country’s founding principles and undoing errors of the past.
The court corrected a historic wrong when it voided a right to abortion that has stood for nearly 50 years, former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday.
LAPD’s treatment of journalists is denounced after abortion rights protest
LOS ANGELES — Independent journalist Tina-Desiree Berg was standing on a sidewalk filming the arrest of an abortion rights protester in downtown Los Angeles on Friday night when a police officer hit her on the side of the head.
Berg, a regular chronicler of L.A. protests, had been “focused on getting the shot” of the arrest and hadn’t even seen the officer approaching her, she said. As she tried to find her bearings, another officer shoved her so hard she fell to the ground, video showed.
Journalists and media observers said the incident fit a broader pattern of aggressive and seemingly unlawful treatment of journalists by Los Angeles Police Department officers during the protests.
Over the course of several hours, LAPD officers repeatedly ignored recently expanded protections established for journalists covering protests in the state and used physical force to remove them from areas where they had a right to be, journalists said.
According to Times reporters, witnesses’ videos and interviews with other media members on the ground, journalists were pushed, struck with batons, forced out of areas where they had a right to observe police activity and blocked from entering other areas where police and protesters were clashing and arrests were being made.
LAPD Chief Michel Moore said the department will be investigating the complaints.
Guns in paradise: Ruling could undo strict Hawaii carry law
HONOLULU — Thursday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning New York’s concealed weapon law will likely change things in Hawaii, too, where it’s now highly unusual to see people carrying loaded weapons in public.
The tourist mecca has strict laws that make it difficult to purchase firearms and restrict carrying loaded guns in public.
Some expect the gun ruling to lead to more gun violence in a state that traditionally sees very little. In 2020, Hawaii had the nation’s lowest rate for gun deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
LGBTQ supporters worry same-sex marriage is next target
MIAMI — The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion has raised alarms in Florida that same-sex marriage could be struck down next in a state where the constitution still has language defining marriage as between a man and a woman.
For now, worries about the endurance of same-sex marriage in Florida stem from legal what-ifs, since there’s no case pending before the Supreme Court that challenges the right of same-sex couples to marry.
Legal experts say even a Supreme Court reversal wouldn’t lead directly to a ban on same-sex marriage in Florida, despite language that voters added to the state constitution in 2008 defining marriage as between a man and woman.
Civil-rights lawyers challenging that definition scored landmark wins in state and federal courts in 2014, leading judges to declare same-sex marriages legal in Florida in January 2015. Then a narrow majority of U.S. Supreme Court justices legalized same-sex marriage nationwide on June 26, 2015.