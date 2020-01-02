Militia backs out of U.S. Embassy

Lewiston, ID (83501)

Today

Mostly cloudy with some showers in the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.