Military recruiting woes mount

Students in an Army prep course stand at attention after physical training exercises Aug. 27 at Fort Jackson in Columbia, S.C. The Army fell about 15,000 soldiers — or 25% — short of its recruitment goal this year, officials confirmed Friday.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Army fell about 15,000 soldiers — or 25% — short of its recruitment goal this year, officials late last week, despite a frantic effort to make up the widely expected gap in a year when all the military services struggled in a tight jobs market to find young people willing and fit to enlist.

While the Army was the only service that didn’t meet its target, all of the others had to dig deep into their pools of delayed entry applicants, which put them behind as they began the next recruiting year on Saturday.

