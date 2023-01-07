McCarthy elected in rowdy, post-midnight vote

Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., left, pulls Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., back as they talk with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and other during the 14th round of voting for speaker as the House meets for the fourth day to try and elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. At right is Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C.

 Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot early today, overcoming holdouts from his own ranks and floor tensions that boiled over after a chaotic week that tested the new GOP majority’s ability to govern.

Republicans roared in celebration, then embraced their new speaker, chanting “USA! USA!”

Tags

Recommended for you