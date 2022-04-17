LOS ANGELES — A Sylmar, Calif., man who sold fentanyl-laced pills that caused a 20-year-old U.S. Marine’s death in 2020 pleaded guilty Friday to federal drug charges, officials said.
Gustavo Jaciel Solis, 25, entered pleas on one count each of participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy and distributing fentanyl resulting in death, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for the Central District of California.
Solis was charged in 2020 with being part of a ring that distributed drugs to civilians and Marines, prosecutors said.
He admitted he “would advertise his controlled substances for sale through his Snapchat account username, according to a plea agreement filed Tuesday.
Solis “would provide various controlled substances, including LSD, MDMA, cocaine and purported oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, to customers directly, through couriers, or through the United States mail,” prosecutors said.
He obtained 1,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl from a co-defendant and posted a picture of several pills to Snapchat with the caption, “Who f*** with M30s? Tapp in,” prosecutors said.
According to the indictment, Solis sold 10 oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl to an active-duty Marine on May 22. A day later, the Marine died of a drug overdose, according to court documents.
Prosecutors said the Marine was stationed at Camp Pendleton.
In his plea agreement, Solis admitted to orchestrating other drug deals, including with a Naval Criminal Investigative Service undercover agent, prosecutors said.
The deals with the agent involved several types of illegal drugs, including cocaine, LSD and more fentanyl-laced, fake oxycodone pills, prosecutors said.
A superseding indictment filed in September 2020 named Solis and four other defendants, who are:
Jordan Nicholas McCormick, 27, the lead defendant and the conspiracy’s alleged supplier who provided LSD, ecstasy, cocaine and oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl.
Anthony Ruben Whisenant, 22, a lance corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps, who allegedly aided and abetted the distribution of the fentanyl-laced pills purchased from Solis.
Jessica Sarah Perez, 25, of Pacoima, who distributed narcotics to the conspiracy’s civilian customers.
Ryan Douglas White, 24, a lance corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps, who is charged with being an accessory after the fact for allegedly attempting to hinder law enforcement’s apprehension of Whisenant and Solis.
Solis is scheduled for sentencing Aug.17, prosecutors said. He will face up to life term in federal prison for the narcotics offenses.